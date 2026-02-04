Nashik: Fireworks In BJP, Shiv Sena, NCP Ahead Of Mayor–Deputy Mayor Selection | Sourced

Nashik: Just hours before the finalisation of Nashik’s Mayor and Deputy Mayor, internal factionalism has erupted not only within the ruling BJP but also in Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). Discontent over the party leadership’s decisions on candidates led to dramatic developments: BJP city president Sunil Kedar resigned abruptly, Shiv Sena corporator Suvarna Matale publicly expressed her anger, and senior NCP corporator Dr Hemlata Patil openly accused local leadership, exposing divisions within the parties.



The decision for the Mayor and Deputy Mayor posts is scheduled for 6 February. With the BJP securing a clear majority of 72 seats, it is certain that the Mayor will be from the BJP. On behalf of the party, Minister Girish Mahajan announced Himgouri Aher-Aadke as Mayor and Machhindra Sanap as Deputy Mayor.

However, BJP city president Sunil Kedar resigned in protest, claiming that the names announced locally differed from those finalised by the party leadership. The exact names approved by the top leadership remain undisclosed. It now remains to be seen whether efforts will be made to persuade Kedar to withdraw his resignation or if a new city president will be appointed.



Discontent in Shiv Sena

Shiv Sena, too, has seen internal discord spill into the open. Corporator Suvarna Matale alleged that her name was initially finalised for the Deputy Mayor post but was removed at the last moment. While there was strong discussion about her candidature, Metropolitan Chief Pravin Tidme and senior corporator Vilas Shinde filed nomination forms for the post instead. This led Matale to express open resentment, accusing the party leadership of favouring newly inducted members and sidelining senior workers.



Split in the NCP

Serious allegations were made by senior corporator Dr Hemlata Patil, who claimed that despite assurances from late Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and State President Sunil Tatkare regarding the post of party group leader, her name was replaced by Seema Thakre at the last moment. The NCP has four elected corporators. Dr Patil stated that during her visit to Mumbai after the elections, she was promised the group leader position. However, the post was eventually given to Seema Thakre, leading Dr Patil to express strong displeasure and publicly accuse the local leadership of being responsible for the change.