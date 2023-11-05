Pune Crime: Man Booked For Showing Obscene Video To Minor Girl In Kothrud | Representative Image

The Kothrud police have filed a case against an unidentified individual for allegedly exposing a 16-year-old girl to an obscene video. The incident took place in the elevator of a coaching class in Kothrud.

According to the police, the victim was en route to her coaching class located on the third floor of a building in Kothrud. It was during this time that the accused entered the elevator, began playing an obscene video on his mobile phone, and displayed it to the minor victim.

A case has been registered under sections 354 (A), 354(d), and section 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).

The Kothrud police are actively conducting an investigation into the matter.

