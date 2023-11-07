Pune Crime: Korean National Narrowly Survives Attempted Shooting In Aundh | Representative pic

In a shocking incident, the head of the research and development department of an international firm narrowly escaped an attempted shooting in the upscale Aloma County area in Aundh on Tuesday morning.

Fortunately, the victim, a Korean national, emerged unscathed as the bullet missed its mark during the incident that took place between 6 and 6:30am.

Upon receiving the information, a team from the Chatushrungi police station swiftly arrived at the scene. An immediate search for the perpetrator was initiated. Notably, an empty bottle was discovered at the crime scene, prompting the involvement of the Ballistic Department of the Forensic Laboratory. Experts examined the site and began their assessment to determine the firearm from which the bullet was discharged.

"A Korean national employed at a Chakan-based company resides on the 10th floor in one of the Aloma County buildings in Aundh. On Tuesday morning, upon hearing a loud noise, he went to his balcony to investigate. There, he noticed a hole in the balcony window and later discovered a bullet lodged in the curtain. Subsequently, he promptly alerted the police," revealed a police official.

The official continued, stating, "The police are currently reviewing CCTV footage and verifying whether any individuals in the vicinity possess licensed firearms. At first glance, we suspect that the bullet may have been discharged accidentally. Nonetheless, we are conducting a thorough investigation."

Other residents in the area also heard the noise, but many mistook it for a Diwali firecracker and didn't report it.

