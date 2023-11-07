Pune: Newlywed Couple Found Dead In Lohegaon Apartment | Representative image

A newlywed couple was discovered dead in a rented apartment at Lake View City Society in Lohegaon, and the police are currently investigating whether their deaths were a result of suicide or murder.

Kiran Mahadev Bobade (23) and his wife Aarti Kiran Bobade (21) were found deceased, with the man hanging with his hands tied, and his wife lying lifeless on the bed. The apartment's owner, Prashant Yadav, alerted the police about a foul smell emanating from the apartment around 11am on Monday morning. Subsequently, the police arrived at the scene, broke into the apartment, and found the couple's decomposing bodies.

Initial findings suggest no signs of forced entry into the residence, as all doors and windows were locked from the inside. The husband's hands were tied together in front with a rope. The cause of the wife's death remains uncertain at this stage. The police emphasised that it is too early to comment on the cause and sequence of events. Further investigation will depend on the post-mortem results, including chemical and toxicological analyses.

