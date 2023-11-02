Pune Crime: Husband Flees After Acid Attack On Wife In Hadapsar | Representational Image

In a distressing incident in Hadapsar, a man threw acid on his wife's face around 8pm on Tuesday, driven by an ongoing family dispute. This horrifying act was triggered by the fact that a complaint filed against him had not been withdrawn.

The accused in this case is Srihari Babruvan Narwate, a 35-year-old resident of Kharosa in Latur district. The victim, Anita Srihari Narwate, aged 31 and a resident of Bhekrainagar in Hadapsar, promptly reported the shocking incident at the Hadapsar police station.

Anita and Srihari, who had been married for six years, had faced ongoing conflicts in their relationship. These issues had led Anita to file a police complaint against her husband earlier, resulting in her living separately from him.

The incident occurred when the accused unexpectedly arrived at the hospital where Anita worked as a receptionist-cum-nurse and confronted her. In a fit of rage, he threw acid on her, demanding to know why she had not withdrawn the police complaint against him. As a result, Anita suffered injuries in the attack, and the case is now under investigation, led by Assistant Police Inspector Jadhav.

Meanwhile, the police have initiated a manhunt to apprehend the accused.

