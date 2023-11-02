 Pune Crime: Husband Flees After Acid Attack On Wife In Hadapsar
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune Crime: Husband Flees After Acid Attack On Wife In Hadapsar

Pune Crime: Husband Flees After Acid Attack On Wife In Hadapsar

The case is now under investigation, led by Assistant Police Inspector Jadhav

Gunwanti ParasteUpdated: Thursday, November 02, 2023, 04:54 PM IST
article-image
Pune Crime: Husband Flees After Acid Attack On Wife In Hadapsar | Representational Image

In a distressing incident in Hadapsar, a man threw acid on his wife's face around 8pm on Tuesday, driven by an ongoing family dispute. This horrifying act was triggered by the fact that a complaint filed against him had not been withdrawn.

The accused in this case is Srihari Babruvan Narwate, a 35-year-old resident of Kharosa in Latur district. The victim, Anita Srihari Narwate, aged 31 and a resident of Bhekrainagar in Hadapsar, promptly reported the shocking incident at the Hadapsar police station.

Read Also
Pune: Man With Criminal Record Stabbed To Death In Wadgaonsheri, Personal Enmity Suspected
article-image

Anita and Srihari, who had been married for six years, had faced ongoing conflicts in their relationship. These issues had led Anita to file a police complaint against her husband earlier, resulting in her living separately from him.

The incident occurred when the accused unexpectedly arrived at the hospital where Anita worked as a receptionist-cum-nurse and confronted her. In a fit of rage, he threw acid on her, demanding to know why she had not withdrawn the police complaint against him. As a result, Anita suffered injuries in the attack, and the case is now under investigation, led by Assistant Police Inspector Jadhav.

Meanwhile, the police have initiated a manhunt to apprehend the accused.

Read Also
Pune: PMRDA Utilises Drones To Expedite Land Acquisition For Ring Road Project
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Truck Carrying 1,257 Boxes Of Foreign Liquor Worth ₹1.19 Cr Seized

Pune: Truck Carrying 1,257 Boxes Of Foreign Liquor Worth ₹1.19 Cr Seized

Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Engineers Attend Road Safety Workshop; See Pics

Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Engineers Attend Road Safety Workshop; See Pics

PHOTOS: 12 Must-Visit Places In Pune (Part 1)

PHOTOS: 12 Must-Visit Places In Pune (Part 1)

MHADA Pune Lottery 2023: 5,863 Affordable Homes, Over 73,000 Applications - Here's All You Need To...

MHADA Pune Lottery 2023: 5,863 Affordable Homes, Over 73,000 Applications - Here's All You Need To...

'Good Work': Netizens Appreciate Pimpri-Chinchwad Police For Finding Lost Mobile Phone Of Australian...

'Good Work': Netizens Appreciate Pimpri-Chinchwad Police For Finding Lost Mobile Phone Of Australian...