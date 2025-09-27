Pune Crime: History-Sheeter Atharva Sanas Nabbed With 2 Country-Made Pistols By Khadak Police | Sourced

The Khadak Police in Pune arrested a known history-sheeter and seized two country-made pistols along with two live cartridges from his possession, officials said on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Atharva alias Appa Umakant Sanas (23), a resident of Guruwar Peth.

According to police, while patrolling, Police Constable Harshal Dudam received a tip-off that Sanas was standing near a construction site at Shitladevi Chowk with a firearm. Acting on the information, PSI Mahendra Kamble, Harshal Dudam, Constables Farande, Divate, Chandel and Shaikh rushed to the spot. They spotted Sanas near the under-construction building. On seeing the police, he tried to run but was caught after a short chase. A search led to the recovery of one country-made pistol and two live cartridges from him.

During interrogation, Sanas revealed that he had hidden another pistol under a pile of bricks in a nearby wada. Acting on this, the police recovered the second weapon, bringing the total seizure to two pistols and ammunition, valued at ₹1.02 lakh.

Shashikant Chavan told The Free Press Journal that Sanas has a previous criminal record and is facing charges at Khadak Police Station for assembling an unlawful mob and assaulting a youth with sharp weapons.

On March 9, 2025, a youth named Akshay Dattatray Wagh (26), resident of Sai City Apartment, Ambegaon Pathar, was called by friends to watch a cricket match at Chimnya Ganpati Chowk. After the match, while returning home around 10:30 pm, he stopped his vehicle near DR Wines to cross the road. An argument broke out between two men over the vehicle’s proximity, which friends tried to settle. However, a group of 10 to 15 men soon arrived and attacked Wagh with sickles, leaving him seriously injured. Sanas was one of the attackers in that incident.

Further matter is under investigation and the police are trying to gather information on where he procured the country-made pistol.