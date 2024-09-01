 Pune Crime: Former Corporator Vanraj Andekar Of Ajit Pawar's NCP Faction Killed After Being Shot & Stabbed In Nana Peth
Pune Crime: Former Corporator Vanraj Andekar Of Ajit Pawar's NCP Faction Killed After Being Shot & Stabbed In Nana Peth

The assailant reportedly shot five to six rounds of bullet before fleeing from the scene. The assailant is on the run. The incident caused widespread panic in the central area, especially with the disruption of power supply taking place in the Doke Talim area just before the shooting.

Updated: Sunday, September 01, 2024, 11:21 PM IST
article-image
Vanraj Andekar was shot and stabbed to death in Pune's Nana Peth | X

Pune, September 1: Vanraj Andekar, a former corporator with Ajit Pawar led NCP was killed after he was reportedly shot at and attacked with a koyta in Pune's Nana Peth area on Sunday (September 1) in a suspected case of gang rivalry.

The assailant reportedly shot five to six rounds of bullet before fleeing from the scene. The assailant is on the run.

Pune: Police Inspector Injured After Being Attacked With Koyta By Bike-Borne Men In Kothrud; Accused...
The incident caused widespread panic in the central area, especially with the disruption of power supply taking place in the Doke Talim area just before the shooting.

Crime branch officers quickly arrived at the scene. Preliminary reports suggest that the shooting stemmed from personal enmity and a dispute over dominance, as Andekar's gang holds significant influence in Nana Peth. He was the son of gangster Bandu Andekar.

Sources said that Ganesh Komkar, the son-in-law of Bandu Andekar, was responsible for the firing incident which happened due to domestic dispute. A few years ago, Ganesh Komkar had allegedly also carried out an acid attack on Shiv Sena city chief Ramabhau Parekh.

Gangster Suraj Thombre is also suspected to be behind the shooting incident. The shooting has sparked concerns over the rising gang related activities in Pune. Earlier this year, gangster Sharad Mohol was also shot dead in Kothrud in broad daylight.

Last year in October, in violent clash that took place in Pune's Nana Peth, members of the Andekar gang attacked two individuals associated with the Suraj Thombre gang, resulting in the death of two individuals.

