Pune Crime Diary: Stalking Case Against Police Constable, Fatal Gang Attack And More

Pune, like any other city, witnesses a range of criminal activities on a daily basis. In 'Pune Crime Diary,' we bring to you concise summaries of some selected cases.

Police Constable Charged With Stalking College Student

A constable with the Vishrambaug police has been charged with stalking a 17-year-old college student. The incident unfolded when the constable, while on duty on BMCC Road, observed the student and initiated a conversation with her on her college campus. He managed to obtain her phone number and even took a selfie with her. Later that night, he sent her an objectionable text message. Assistant Inspector Varsha Shinde of the Deccan Gymkhana police stated that the girl was initially impressed by the constable because he was in uniform. However, the obscene message he sent later that night left her disturbed. When questioned about whether the girl and the constable had any prior acquaintance, Shinde clarified that they were complete strangers. The police have filed a case under Section 354D (stalking) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and have also invoked provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).

Man Threatens Assault, Vandalises Ambulance Over Rejected Proposal

A 27-year-old man, Krishna Hanumant Pujari, has been arrested by the Pimpri Chinchwad Police in Pune for allegedly vandalising the vehicle of a girl's father after she declined his proposal. The victim reported that Pujari had proposed to her in the past, and after she rejected him, he damaged the ambulance owned by her father at approximately 3am on Tuesday. He also threatened to harm her father if she did not accept his proposal. The victim further stated that Pujari had followed her in the Morwadi area on previous occasions while she was on her way to work. He had even attempted to forcibly make her sit on his motorcycle. The police have filed a case against Pujari under sections 354 (d), 506, and 427 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Further investigation is underway.

Brutal Gang Attack Leaves One Dead, One Injured

A 22-year-old man lost his life, and another individual sustained severe injuries following a brutal assault by a group of five to six individuals in Nigdi's Ota Scheme on Wednesday night. The deceased has been identified as Akash Doondhav, while his companion's identity remains undisclosed as he is currently receiving medical treatment at Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital. Initial reports indicate that the assailants, who have a history of involvement in criminal activities, targeted the two young men due to past conflicts. The police are actively investigating the incident.

