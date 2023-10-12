Anuv Jain To Perform In Pune On December 10; Here's All You Need To Know |

Singer-songwriter Anuv Jain, renowned for his hit songs 'Baarishein' and 'Alag Aasmaan,' is gearing up to enthrall Pune audiences on December 10. This performance is part of his 'Guldasta' India Tour, which spans 10 cities, including Bengaluru, Guwahati, Delhi, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Ludhiana, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Pune, commencing on November 3.

Anuv Jain expressed his enthusiasm for the tour, saying, "I am so excited to be going on tour again after almost two years. While I had been performing across different cities over the past year, this tour combines these bunch of cities into a bouquet leading to the 'Guldasta' tour. I am looking forward to giving my fans a unique and extraordinary experience with this tour, with quite a few new cities on the lineup where I’ve never performed before, including my hometown, Ludhiana. So really pumped to bring in this tour, perform new songs, and explore and meet new people along the way!"

This 10-city tour marks Anuv's second India tour following the resounding success of his debut tour 'Dastakein' in 2021, which saw consecutive sold-out shows within 48 hours of tickets being available. After receiving numerous fan inquiries and requests, Anuv is set to create an unparalleled live show experience, captivating audiences with his soulful voice and heartfelt lyrics.

Varun Khare, Paytm Insider’s Business Head, added, "It's going to be an intimate and mesmerising performance that'll leave you craving for more. This time, we're going even bigger with Anuv himself in the spotlight and an anticipation of 60,000+ fans across multiple cities joining us for an unforgettable experience."

Date - December 10

Venue - Amanora Mall

Time - 6pm onwards

