 Pune Crime: 4 Held For Stealing Mobile Phones At Music Concert In Kharadi; 14 Devices Seized
As many as 36 mobile phones valued at Rs 4.87 lakh were stolen during the musical event held in Kharadi area on October 18

PTIUpdated: Monday, October 21, 2024, 11:07 AM IST
Pune Crime: 4 Held For Stealing Mobile Phones At Music Concert In Kharadi; 14 Devices Seized | Representational Image

Police have arrested four persons allegedly involved in the theft of several mobile phones during a musical concert in Pune city and recovered 14 gadgets from them, an official said on Monday. As many as 36 mobile phones valued at Rs 4.87 lakh were stolen during the musical event held in the Kharadi area on October 18, he said.

A 20-year-old man later approached the Chandan Nagar police.

"The music concert was organised at a ground in Kharadi area on October 18. We received multiple complaints of mobile theft at the event. We registered the complaints and found a gang behind the theft. Acting on a tip-off and technical evidence, we managed to recover 14 mobile phones from the possession of the accused," a senior official from Chandan Nagar police station said.

"A police team apprehended the four persons - two each from Hyderabad and Mumbai. We are conducting further probe into the matter as prima facie a big gang may be running this kind of (theft) operation," the official added.  

