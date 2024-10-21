Pune Video: Fire Breaks Out At Mandai Metro Station At Midnight; No Casualties Reported | Sourced

A fire was reported in the basement of the Mandai Metro Station in Pune in the early hours of Monday. No casualties were reported in the incident, according to fire brigade officials.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: At around 12 am, a foam material caught fire on the ground floor of Mandai Metro Station resulting in huge smoke in the station. The Pune fire brigade immediately rushed 5 fire tender vehicles and brought the fire under control within five minutes. No… pic.twitter.com/Oc1SC1wg3Q — ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2024

The fire brigade control room received a call about the fire around midnight at the Mandai Metro Station. Immediately, fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot with five fire tenders and water tankers.

It was found that foam material had caught fire in the metro station's basement, resulting in smoke and flames. The fire is suspected to have broken out due to welding work at the site.

Fortunately, the incident occurred after metro service hours had ended, and no one was injured.

Pune MP and Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Cooperation Murlidhar Mohol later took to X (formerly Twitter) to inform the public that the fire had been extinguished and that metro service was unaffected.