 Pune Video: Fire Breaks Out At Mandai Metro Station At Midnight; No Casualties Reported
It was found that foam material had caught fire in the metro station's basement, resulting in smoke and flames. The fire is suspected to have broken out due to welding work at the site

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 21, 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Pune Video: Fire Breaks Out At Mandai Metro Station At Midnight; No Casualties Reported | Sourced

A fire was reported in the basement of the Mandai Metro Station in Pune in the early hours of Monday. No casualties were reported in the incident, according to fire brigade officials.

The fire brigade control room received a call about the fire around midnight at the Mandai Metro Station. Immediately, fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot with five fire tenders and water tankers.

It was found that foam material had caught fire in the metro station's basement, resulting in smoke and flames. The fire is suspected to have broken out due to welding work at the site.

Pune MP and Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Cooperation Murlidhar Mohol later took to X (formerly Twitter) to inform the public that the fire had been extinguished and that metro service was unaffected.

