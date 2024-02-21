 Pune Crime: 19-Year-Old Stabbed To Death By Relatives Over Land Dispute In Dhayari
Senior Police Inspector Vijay Kumbhar of Sinhagad Road Police Station visited the scene upon receiving the report

Gunwanti ParasteUpdated: Wednesday, February 21, 2024, 06:56 PM IST
article-image
Pune Crime: 19-Year-Old Stabbed To Death By Relatives Over Land Dispute In Dhayari | Photo: Pexels

A 19-year-old boy was stabbed to death by two individuals in the Dhayari area on Sinhagad Road over a land dispute, officials said on Wednesday.

Two people have been charged, and the victim's relatives protested at the Sinhagad Road Police Station, demanding rigorous action against the perpetrators, they added.

The victim, identified as Aditya alias Raju Janardan Pokle (a resident of Khandobacha Mala, Raikar Mala, Dhayari), was attacked by Sampat Tanaji Kalokhe and Sagar Popat Raikar. Kalokhe and Raikar have fled, prompting a police pursuit.

According to the police, Pokle and the accused are relatives who have been embroiled in a land dispute for years.

The altercation occurred around 9:30pm on Tuesday while Pokle was working in a tin shed with other labourers. An argument ensued between Pokle and the accused, resulting in the stabbing.

Pokle succumbed to his injuries before receiving medical treatment. Senior Police Inspector Vijay Kumbhar of Sinhagad Road Police Station visited the scene upon receiving the report. Following Pokle's murder, tension gripped the Raikar Mala area of Dhayari. The accused have been apprehended, but relatives protested at the police station. They refused to claim Pokle's body until assured of strict action against the accused. The protest ceased after police officials guaranteed appropriate measures would be taken.

