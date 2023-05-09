Pune Court orders woman to pay alimony of ₹ 50,000 to husband in divorce case | Representative Image

In a rare turn of events, a court has issued an unusual ruling whereby a highly educated woman has been ordered to pay her husband a sum of 50 thousand rupees as permanent alimony following their divorce.

The couple had separated due to ideological differences, and both the woman, aged 33 with an M.Tech degree, and her husband, aged 38 with a B.Tech degree, had filed for alimony and the wife also filed for alimony shortly after. However, it emerged that the woman had submitted fraudulent and misleading documents.

Presiding over the case, Pune Civil Judge S. V. Phulbandhe found that the woman had not been truthful in her claims and had submitted falsified documents. Consequently, the judge ruled that she should pay alimony to her husband.

This decision has prompted discussions on gender roles and alimony in divorce cases since it is an uncommon situation where a woman has been instructed to pay alimony to her husband.