Pune News: City cops seize ₹3.2 crore in cash; arrest businessman

In a major operation conducted jointly by the Traffic Branch, Lonikalbhor Police Station, Hadapsar Police Station, and Crime Branch Unit 5, the Pune City Police seized huge amount of cash from a suspect's car.

The police acted on a tip-off and detained the suspect, identified as Prashant Dhanpal Gandhi, a 47-year-old businessman from Lasurane in Indapur taluka of Pune district.

Upon conducting a thorough search of the vehicle, bags were discovered and found to contain an astounding Rs 3.2 crore in cash.

Cops counted cash in presence of two witnesses

The police counted and seized the cash in the presence of two witnesses, and the suspect was taken into custody. The vehicle used to transport the cash was also seized.

The suspect has been charged under Section 41(D) of CrPC, and the Income Tax Department has been informed to take further action. The police are investigating the source of the cash and any possible links to illegal activities.

This seizure is a significant achievement for the Pune City Police and demonstrates their continued efforts to combat financial crimes in the city. Further updates on the case are awaited.