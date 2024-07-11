Pune: Controversial IAS Officer Pooja Khedkar's Mother Threatens Media, Tries To Hit Camera; VIDEO

Pune: Controversial IAS officer Pooja Khedkar's mother threatened the media | X

Pune, July 11: Mother of controversial IAS (probationary) officer, Puja Khedkar, threatened the media and apparently tried to damage a camera after the media persons asked her questions at her residence in Pune on Thursday.

A video shows the mother of IAS officer Puja Khedkar yelling at the mediapersons who had gathered outside the house. She is learnt to have said in Marathi that she would get everybody behind bars if anything happened to her daughter.

Meanwhile, Pune Police personnel arrived at the residence of the Trainee IAS Officer in Pune, Maharashtra. Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar said that Pune Police will verify/examine the Audi car which was being used by trainee IAS Officer Pooja Khedkar, under the Motor Vehicles Act.

Meanwhile, the officer on Thursday took charge as an assistant collector at the Washim District Collectorate in Vidarbha region. However, she declined to comment on the claims against her that she used illegal means to clear the prestigious civil services exam.

What Are The Accusations Against Her?

Khedkar (32) is accused of allegedly misusing benefits under the physical disabilities category and other backward class (OBC) quota to get through the coveted Indian Administrative Services exam. She was transferred on Monday to Washim from Pune over allegations of bullying.

Also, allegations that she "faked" disability and furnished a sham Other Backward Class (OBC) certificate to clear the prestigious civil services exam has also surfaced.

The officer has also time and again skipped her medical examination and given excuses even after being told to report at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi for verification of her disability certificate.

"I am happy to join duty at the Washim District Collectorate and am looking forward to working here," the probationary officer of the 2022 IAS batch said in her comment.

Asked about the allegations against her, Khedkar told reporters, "I am not authorised to speak on the issue. Government rules don't provide (allow) me to speak on this," reported PTI.