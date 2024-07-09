Who is Dr Puja Khedkar? All You Need to Know About the IAS Officer at the Center of Controversy in Pune

A day after social media users and media highlighted an alleged misuse of power by trainee IAS officer Dr Puja Khedkar in Pune, the state government issued a transfer order, reassigning her to Washim as Supernumerary Assistant Collector.

This action followed a letter from Collector Dr Suhas Diwase to the Chief Secretary regarding the issues.

According to The Pune Mirror, Khedkar demanded an official car with a VIP number plate, a beacon light, and an official chamber with adequate staff. However, these facilities are not provided to probationer as per rules.

Used her private car and added beacon light

She also used her private Audi car with a red-blue beacon light and VIP number plate and occupied the ante-chamber of Additional Collector Ajay More as her office.

Additionally, Khedkar's father, Dilip Khedkar, allegedly intimidated district staff, claiming they were mistreating his daughter and warning of repercussions.

Khedkar cleared the UPSC exam in 2021 and had filed a plea against the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances, and Pensions, claiming to be a person with a disability. She argued that PwD candidates face greater hardships than SC/ST candidates and should receive similar benefits.

Her All India Rank was 821 in UPSC.