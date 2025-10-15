 Pune: Congress Leader Mohan Joshi Demands PMC Land For PMPML Bus Stands, Parking
Joshi, on Wednesday, demanded that the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) should be provided with the Pune Municipal Corporation's (PMC) land for parking buses and bus stands.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, October 15, 2025, 07:20 PM IST
Former MLA and vice president of the Maharashtra state Congress, Mohan Joshi, on Wednesday, demanded that the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) should be provided with the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) land for parking buses and bus stands.

“It is learnt that about 1.43 lakh square meters of land is being given to Maha Metro, while the Congress is opposed to giving PMC’s land to Maha Metro,” Joshi said.

“In the near future, around 1200 vehicles will be added to the PMPML, and it will need space for bus stands and parking buses at night. 11 lakh passengers benefit from PMPML's bus service every day,” added Joshi, while demanding that priority be given to this important bus service from the Municipal Commissioner.

The delegation led by Joshi and former Minister Ramesh Bagwe met the PMC Commissioner and included Sunil Malke, Avinash Bagwe, Prathamesh Abnave, Mukhtar Sheikh, Ayub Pathan, Chetan Agarwal, Prashant Surase, Gaurav Borade, Suresh Kamble, Adv. Pravin Karpe, Adv. Sahil Raut, Vinod Ranpise, Milind Pokle, Amol Dharmawat, Adv. Vijay Trikone, Vikas Supnar, Medhasham Dharmawat, Sunil Bawkar, Hussain Sheikh, Dayanand Adagale, Gopal Dhangar, and others.

