Pune: College Student Assaulted, Whipped With Leather Belt By Roommate For Refusing To Be His Proxy In Engineering Exam

In a disturbing incident, a 19-year-old college student, identified as Sumit Vijay Phuljhare, faced brutal assault after refusing to act as a dummy candidate for his roommate's engineering graphics examination.

The incident took place in their shared apartment in Kondhwa. The Kondhwa police filed case against 19-year-old Sahil Rajendra Deulkar based on Phuljhare's complaint.

According to Sub-inspector Balaji Digole, both the victim and the accused are students living together in an apartment. Deulkar's engineering graphics exam was scheduled for January 12, and in an attempt to improve his marks, he urged Phuljhare to take the exam on his behalf as a proxy. Despite persistent efforts and pressure from Deulkar, Phuljhare declined and refused to do so.



Left with no alternative, Deulkar took the exam himself. However, upon returning to their apartment, he unleashed his anger on Phuljhare, resorting to physical violence and verbal abuse. Phuljhare suffered injuries on his neck and back as Deulkar punched, kicked, and used a leather belt to whip him. In the face of the assault, Phuljhare managed to escape from the scene.



The Kondhwa police have registered a case against Deulkar under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and efforts are underway to apprehend the accused soon.

Punjab Man Disguises as Woman to Take Recruitment Test on Behalf of Girlfriend

Meanwhile, in Punjab, a man was booked for impersonating his girlfriend to take a multi-purpose health workers exam in Faridkot. After the investigation, he was arrested and the candidature of the real candidate also invalidated.

According to reports, Angrez Singh had dressed up as a girl, wore makeup, bindi, and donned a salwar kameez, to impersonate his girlfriend Paramjit Kaur and appear in a recruitment exam on her behalf.

