 Pune: COEP’s MindSpark’24 To Showcase Cutting-Edge Innovation
MindSpark’24 isn’t just about competition; it’s about fostering learning, collaboration, and innovation. Whether you’re a student, tech enthusiast, or professional, MindSpark’24 offers a unique opportunity to immerse yourself in the world of technology and creativity

Press ReleaseUpdated: Thursday, October 17, 2024, 12:53 PM IST
article-image
Pune: COEP’s MindSpark’24 To Showcase Cutting-Edge Innovation | Sourced

COEP Technological University is gearing up to host its highly anticipated annual technical fest, MindSpark’24, which promises to be one of the most exciting tech events of the year. With a rich history of 17 successful editions and an impressive footfall of over 30,000 attendees, MindSpark has earned its reputation as a premier platform for students, engineers, and tech enthusiasts to showcase their talents in an atmosphere charged with innovation and creativity.

Scheduled for October 18 to 20, this year’s theme, “Vision Futura: The Edge of Tomorrow,” aims to push the boundaries of technology and innovation. The event will feature a dynamic lineup of 40+ competitions, hands-on workshops, and expert talks. Highlights include the Tietoevry 24-hour Hackathon, Krafton Pixelverse, Wipro Pari Robotica, and tech expos that are set to draw participants from top universities and institutes across India.

MindSpark'24 will also host industry leaders and experts, including Krafton India CEO Sean Sohn, who will address students, and Keshav Krishna Vaze, former Director at BARC's RD&DG, who will share his insights. According to the Technical Secretary of MindSpark’24, Shrey Thakur, this year’s fest aims to be a hub where “technology meets creativity, where learning never stops, and innovation thrives.”

Dr Radhika Joshi, the Faculty Advisor of MindSpark’24, emphasised the event’s role in encouraging students to contribute to technological advancement, while Dr Mohan P Khond, Director of the Board of Student Development, highlighted how the fest helps students develop crucial skills for future job placements. The team also expressed their gratitude to Prof Sunil Bhirud, Vice Chancellor of COEP Technological University, for his unwavering support.

