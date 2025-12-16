PMC Elections 2025–26: SEC Announces Final Ward Structure, Voter List & Poll Schedule In Pune

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Building | File Photo

Pune: The Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) has announced the final ward structure, voter details and complete election programme for the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) General Elections 2025–26. As per official approval, the final ward composition was published through a notification on October 6, 2025.

The civic body has been divided into 41 wards, comprising 40 four-member wards and one five-member ward. A total of 165 corporators will be elected, of which 83 seats are reserved for women.

Out of the total seats, 22 are reserved for Scheduled Castes (including 11 for women), two for Scheduled Tribes (one for women), and 44 seats are reserved for citizens from backward classes, with 22 of these earmarked for women.

Voter List and Polling Details

The ward-wise final voter list was published on December 15, 2025. The total number of voters in the PMC area stands at 35,51,854, including 18,32,449 male voters, 17,19,017 female voters and 488 voters from other categories.

Ward No. 9 (Baner–Balewadi–Pashan) has the highest number of voters at 1,56,038, while Ward No. 39 (Upper Super Indiranagar) has the lowest number with 60,884 voters.

The total number of polling stations required has been estimated at around 4,000, considering an average of 800 to 900 voters per station. Ward No. 9 will have the maximum number of polling stations (174), while Ward No. 39 will have the least (68). The list of polling stations will be published on December 20, 2025, and polling station-wise voter lists will be released on December 27, 2025.

Election Machinery and Staff

For the smooth conduct of elections, 15 Returning Officers (ROs) and 45 Assistant Returning Officers (AROs) have been appointed across 15 zones. Additionally, around 1,500 officers and employees will be deployed at regional offices, while approximately 23,500 staff members will be engaged on polling day, including presiding officers, polling officers and police personnel.

Voters can search their names online on the State Election Commission’s website. Permission has also been sought to provide offline voter search facilities at polling stations to assist voters who may face difficulties with online access.

Election Schedule

As per the notified programme:

- Notification of elections: December 18, 2025

- Filing of nomination papers: December 23 to December 29, 2025

- Scrutiny of nominations: December 30, 2025

- Withdrawal of candidature: Up to January 2, 2026

- Allotment of election symbols: January 3, 2026

- Polling day: January 15, 2026 (7.30 am to 5.30 pm)

- Counting of votes and declaration of results: January 16, 2026

- Publication of results in the Gazette: By January 19, 2026

Key Guidelines for Candidates

Candidates are required to submit nomination forms offline along with mandatory affidavits on assets, liabilities and criminal background. Candidates contesting from reserved wards must submit caste certificates and validity certificates, or acknowledgements from the verification committee if validity certificates are pending. The expenditure limit for each candidate has been fixed at Rs 15 lakh.

Affidavits need not be submitted on stamp paper, and help desks will be set up by Returning Officers to assist candidates with documentation and filing procedures, said the officials.