Civic Poll Buzz: Eknath Shinde-Led Shiv Sena Sends Alliance Proposal To BJP In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The date of the municipal corporation elections has been announced, and political parties have begun crafting strategies to secure victory. Guardian Minister and Shiv Sena (Shinde) MLA Sanjay Shirsat has submitted a proposal for an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to OBC Welfare Minister Atul Save and BJP city president Kishor Shitole. A meeting on the proposal will be held in a couple of days, sources said.

All political parties in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar are planning strategies for the municipal corporation election scheduled for January 15, 2026. The Congress party has initiated discussions with leaders of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) for a possible alliance. At the same time, discussions are also underway between Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT).

The Maha Vikas Aghadi is working to seize control of the municipal corporation with full force, while Shiv Sena (Shinde) is also leaving no stone unturned to hoist the saffron flag over the corporation headquarters.

On Monday evening, Shirsat sent an alliance proposal to Save and Shitole. It is also said that both parties have prepared lists of wards where they have strongholds, though most wards have more than one contender. It remains to be seen which political parties ultimately form alliances in the upcoming elections.