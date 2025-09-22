 Pune: Chemistry Professor Forges Letter Claiming He Was Selected For Prestigious Science Award, Held
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Chemistry Professor Forges Letter Claiming He Was Selected For Prestigious Science Award, Held

Pune: Chemistry Professor Forges Letter Claiming He Was Selected For Prestigious Science Award, Held

A Pune-based chemistry professor, Virendra Singh Yadav, was arrested for allegedly forging a letter claiming he was selected for the prestigious Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar (formerly Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Award). The forged document included the Science Minister’s signature. Police are investigating further, and Yadav has been remanded in custody until September 26.

PTIUpdated: Monday, September 22, 2025, 04:25 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Chemistry Professor Forges Letter Claiming He Was Selected For Prestigious Science Award, Held | File Pic (Representational Image)

Pune: A chemistry professor of a Pune-based college has been arrested for allegedly forging a letter claiming he was selected for a prestigious science award instituted by the Ministry of Science and Technology, police said on Monday.

Virendra Singh Yadav, an associate professor from a college in Wagholi, was arrested on Sunday under sections 318 (4) (cheating), 336 (forgery) and other relevant sections of Bharashtiya Nyaya Sanhita, an official said.

About The Case

According to a complaint by a security officer from the National Chemical Laboratory (NCL), the ministry recently came across a letter stating that associate professor Yadav from a college in Wagholi had been selected for the 2025-26 Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Award.

FPJ Shorts
ECI-Backed Voter Roll Revision In West Bengal: CEO Office Warns Against Interference And Ensures BLOs Safety
ECI-Backed Voter Roll Revision In West Bengal: CEO Office Warns Against Interference And Ensures BLOs Safety
Pune: PMC Claims Of Adding 100 New Beds At Kamla Nehru Hospital, But Patients Still Await Treatment
Pune: PMC Claims Of Adding 100 New Beds At Kamla Nehru Hospital, But Patients Still Await Treatment
Ranbir Kapoor's Vaping Scene In The Ba***ds Of Bollywood Creates Controversy; Human Rights Commission Urges Mumbai Police To File Case Against Ramayana Actor
Ranbir Kapoor's Vaping Scene In The Ba***ds Of Bollywood Creates Controversy; Human Rights Commission Urges Mumbai Police To File Case Against Ramayana Actor
Thane: MNS Workers Vandalise Kindergarten After Teacher Assaults 2-Year-Old For Not Clapping On Poetry | VIDEO
Thane: MNS Workers Vandalise Kindergarten After Teacher Assaults 2-Year-Old For Not Clapping On Poetry | VIDEO
Read Also
Outrage In Assam: After Ranting Against Zubeen Garg Mourners, Gauhati University Student Apologises;...
article-image

In 2022, the Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Award was renamed as Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar, one of the highest recognitions in the field of science, technology, and innovation.

"During scrutiny, CSIR-HRDC officials found a forged signature of the Minister of State (Independent Charge) of Science & Technology in the letter. A probe also revealed that no one had been selected for the said science award for 2025-26," the complaint stated.

The NCL was instructed to conduct a verification, following which a team visited Yadav at the college and found out that he had allegedly forged the letter to gain a higher position in the field of science, police said.

Read Also
GST Cuts Ease Burden On Middle-Class Families: School Kits, Medicines, Toiletries, Among Other...
article-image

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 4) Somay Munde said, "Yadav forged a letter claiming he has been selected for the award, and he also forged the signature of Minister of State (Independent Charge) of Science & Technology Jitendra Singh." "We are investigating further in the case. We are also probing if there are any other individuals involved in the case, " he said.

Sub-inspector Sandip Karpe, the investigating officer in the case, said Yadav has been remanded to police custody till September 26.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Chemistry Professor Forges Letter Claiming He Was Selected For Prestigious Science Award, Held

Pune: Chemistry Professor Forges Letter Claiming He Was Selected For Prestigious Science Award, Held

Pune: PMC Claims Of Adding 100 New Beds At Kamla Nehru Hospital, But Patients Still Await Treatment

Pune: PMC Claims Of Adding 100 New Beds At Kamla Nehru Hospital, But Patients Still Await Treatment

Pune: Harassed By Wife & Mother-In-Law, 26-Year-Old Man Dies By Suicide In Yerawada

Pune: Harassed By Wife & Mother-In-Law, 26-Year-Old Man Dies By Suicide In Yerawada

Pune: Hyundai Increases Talegaon Plant Investment To Rs 11,000 Crore; To Get EV Readiness, Boost...

Pune: Hyundai Increases Talegaon Plant Investment To Rs 11,000 Crore; To Get EV Readiness, Boost...

Pune VIDEO: Vendor, Wife Assaulted With Bamboo Sticks Over Refusal To Pay 'Hafta'

Pune VIDEO: Vendor, Wife Assaulted With Bamboo Sticks Over Refusal To Pay 'Hafta'