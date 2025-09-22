 Outrage In Assam: After Ranting Against Zubeen Garg Mourners, Gauhati University Student Apologises; Video
Outrage In Assam: After Ranting Against Zubeen Garg Mourners, Gauhati University Student Apologises; Video

A Gauhati University student sparked outrage with a viral video mocking public mourning for Assamese singer Zubeen Garg. Shivangi Bhattacharjee insulted people who shut shops during state mourning, calling them “stupid.” Facing massive criticism and a complaint by ABVP, she issued an apology, though demands for action against her continue.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Monday, September 22, 2025, 04:15 PM IST
article-image
Gauhati University student Shivangi Bhattacharjee faced backlash after mocking mourners of late Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, later issuing a public apology. | Image: X

A massive controversy has erupted in Assam after a video posted by Gauhati University student Shivangi Bhattacharjee went viral, in which she insulted people mourning the death of legendary singer Zubeen Garg.

Apology After Massive Criticism

Following widespread backlash, Bhattacharjee issued a public apology, admitting her remarks had hurt public sentiments. However, the apology has failed to pacify many, with demands continuing for her expulsion from the university and even legal action.

‘They’re F**king Jobless’: Gauhati University Student Rants Against Those Mourning Death Of...
Public Fury Over Remarks

In the clip, Bhattacharjee was seen using abusive language to criticise those who closed shops and businesses as a mark of respect for the singer. Calling the mourners “uneducated” and “stupid,” she described public displays of grief as “embarrassing” and urged people to “focus on their work.”

The remarks triggered a storm of outrage across the state, with many demanding her expulsion from the university and immediate arrest. The Assam government had declared three days of state mourning, cancelling all entertainment and ceremonial events following Garg’s tragic death during a scuba diving accident in Singapore.

Student Bodies Demand Action

Student organisations, including the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), lodged a formal complaint against Bhattacharjee, accusing her of making “abusive and derogatory” comments against Assamese culture and sentiments.

Under growing pressure, Bhattacharjee released a public apology on social media, admitting her remarks had hurt people’s emotions.

Zubeen Garg, a cultural icon in Assam, drew thousands of grieving fans to the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex in Guwahati, where his final rites were performed.

