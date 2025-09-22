Outrage In Assam: After Ranting Against Zubeen Garg Mourners, Gauhati University Student Apologises; Video

Gauhati University student Shivangi Bhattacharjee faced backlash after mocking mourners of late Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, later issuing a public apology. | Image: X

A massive controversy has erupted in Assam after a video posted by Gauhati University student Shivangi Bhattacharjee went viral, in which she insulted people mourning the death of legendary singer Zubeen Garg.

Apology After Massive Criticism

Following widespread backlash, Bhattacharjee issued a public apology, admitting her remarks had hurt public sentiments. However, the apology has failed to pacify many, with demands continuing for her expulsion from the university and even legal action.

#WATCH | #Assam: Shivangi Bhattacharjee, a Gauhati University student, has released an apology after sparking outrage with a video insulting Assamese people mourning the death of legendary singer Zubeen Garg. The video showed Bhattacharjee using abusive language to mock people… pic.twitter.com/WatArrkUhM — NORTHEAST TODAY (@NortheastToday) September 22, 2025

Public Fury Over Remarks

In the clip, Bhattacharjee was seen using abusive language to criticise those who closed shops and businesses as a mark of respect for the singer. Calling the mourners “uneducated” and “stupid,” she described public displays of grief as “embarrassing” and urged people to “focus on their work.”

Using #ZubeenGarg’s death for cheap publicity? Shivangi Bhattacharjee’s vile words against Assamese people are unacceptable. Assam demands accountability.



Arrest her @assampolice#zubeengargaccident #EnoughIsEnough pic.twitter.com/Oo1cVgSkXl — Sanjib Hazarika (@bjpsaanjib) September 21, 2025

The remarks triggered a storm of outrage across the state, with many demanding her expulsion from the university and immediate arrest. The Assam government had declared three days of state mourning, cancelling all entertainment and ceremonial events following Garg’s tragic death during a scuba diving accident in Singapore.

Student Bodies Demand Action

Student organisations, including the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), lodged a formal complaint against Bhattacharjee, accusing her of making “abusive and derogatory” comments against Assamese culture and sentiments.

ABVP has filed an FIR against her. Hopefully, @assampolice will initiate legal action against her soon. pic.twitter.com/i62rFu5GkS — aboyob bhuyan (@aboyobbhuyan) September 21, 2025

Under growing pressure, Bhattacharjee released a public apology on social media, admitting her remarks had hurt people’s emotions.

Zubeen Garg, a cultural icon in Assam, drew thousands of grieving fans to the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex in Guwahati, where his final rites were performed.