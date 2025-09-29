 Asia Cup Final 2025: Afghan Students In Pakistan Celebrate India’s Victory, Shout ‘Jai Hind’; Video Goes Viral
Viral Video: After India’s thrilling Asia Cup 2025 win over Pakistan, Afghan students in Pakistan were seen chanting “Jai Hind,” sparking praise online as a rare moment of cross-border solidarity.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Monday, September 29, 2025, 06:46 PM IST
article-image
Asia Cup Final 2025 | X

Viral Video: India obtained a nail-biting five-wicket win over Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 final at Dubai International Stadium on September 28. The victory set the whole nation ablaze, but the most interesting moment of the night arrived from the other side of the border, where Afghan students pursuing their studies in Pakistan were chanting "Jai Hind" for India.

Viral clips on social media showed clusters of Afghan students celebrating the outcome of the match, and their slogans making headlines. Indian fans widely accepted the gesture as a special show of solidarity.

Netizens reactions

As soon as the video went viral on social media, netizens started praising India in the comment section. One commented, "Afghanistan India bhai bhai." Another commented, "India and Afghanistan share a deep and enduring people-to-people connection." A third user said, "We love you too, Afghan brothers."

Mumbai News: Kandivali Catering Kitchen Fire Claims Fourth Life, Two Still Critical
Mumbai News: Kandivali Catering Kitchen Fire Claims Fourth Life, Two Still Critical
'Hatt MC': VIDEO Shows Tilak Verma Celebrating Aggressively While 'Abusing' Pakistani Players After Asia Cup 2025 Victory
'Hatt MC': VIDEO Shows Tilak Verma Celebrating Aggressively While 'Abusing' Pakistani Players After Asia Cup 2025 Victory
China Opens World’s Tallest Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge: Travel Time Reduced From 2 Hours To 2 Minutes
China Opens World’s Tallest Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge: Travel Time Reduced From 2 Hours To 2 Minutes
Hiranandani Launches 225-Acre Coastal Township In Alibaug, First Phase Sold Out In 3 Days
Hiranandani Launches 225-Acre Coastal Township In Alibaug, First Phase Sold Out In 3 Days

About the match

On the cricketing front, India's campaign was packed with both brilliant performances and dramatic moments. Abhishek Sharma was the tournament's ace player, scoring 314 runs in seven matches to become the Player of the Match. Tilak Varma played a crucial part in the final run chase and was seen in a dramatic confrontation with Pakistani players. Jasprit Bumrah also contributed to the drama by imitating Haris Rauf's famous aeroplane celebration on sending him back.

Indian team refuses to shake hands

The competition also had political overtones. Indian players always avoided handshakes with their Pakistani counterparts, according to reports, as a gesture of respect for the armed forces and victims of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Indian team denies trophy

The situation further worsened after the final match, when a trophy presentation controversy emerged. As per the reports, India refused to accept the trophy from ACC President and PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi and instead opted for Emirates Cricket Board Vice Chairman Khalid Al Zarooni. Since there was no consensus, the trophy was taken back, and India celebrated without accepting it.

Even as there was no silverware on the podium, Indian cricketers had dedicated their victory to the armed forces. At the same time, the "Jai Hind" slogan from Afghan students in Pakistan was one of the hottest moments of the evening, highlighting how cricket still resonates beyond the pitch.

