Pune: Centre Of Excellence In AI & Robotics Inaugurated At Army Institute Of Technology; See Pics

Lt Gen Manjit Kumar, COS of the Southern Command, on Saturday inaugurated the Centre of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence & Robotics (CEAR) at the Army Institute of Technology (AIT) in Pune.
According to a post from the official X (formerly Twitter) handle of the Southern Command, the centre is equipped with the latest 3D printing, CAD modeling tools, sensors/drivers, and interfacing tools for real-time embedded hardware designing.
Additionally, Lt Gen Manjit Kumar presided over the felicitation ceremony of "INNERVE 8," the largest student-driven hackathon conducted by the Open-Source Software Club at AIT. With a prize pool exceeding ₹10 lakh, "INNERVE 8" provided an excellent platform for all participants, as mentioned in the Southern Command's post.
Air Chief inaugurates lab showcasing weapons, ammo dating back to the 17th century
Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, on Friday inaugurated a unique armament technology lab at the Military Institute of Technology (MILIT) in Pune, showcasing weapons and ammunition dating back to the 17th century.
During the event, the Air Chief delivered a talk titled "Transition of IAF into a Contemporary and Future Ready Aerospace Force." He engaged with officers from the Defence Services Technical Staff Course (DSTSC) during the discussion.
A post shared on X by the Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff highlighted the significance of the Air Chief's address to the budding Commanders and future techno-warriors at MILIT. It emphasised the evolving character of warfare and the imperatives arising from contemporary conflicts, underscoring the need for operational preparedness by the Indian Armed Forces to meet uncertainty. The Air Chief stressed the importance of acquiring, inducting, and assimilating new technologies to remain relevant and effective in future conflicts.