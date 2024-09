Pune: Central Railway To Run Special Diwali & Chhath Festival Trains To Sawantwadi Road, Nagpur, Hazrat Nizamuddin, Danapur, Gorakhpur, Jodhpur, Dahar Ka Balaji | Representational Image

The Central Railway has announced special Diwali and Chhath festival trains from Pune to various locations including Sawantwadi Road, Nagpur, Hazrat Nizamuddin, Danapur, Gorakhpur, Jodhpur, and Dahar Ka Balaji in view of the huge demand from passengers.

The details of the trains are as follows:

Pune-Sawantwadi Road Weekly Special (8 services)

Train no. 01175 Weekly Special will leave Pune at 9.35am every Tuesday from October 22 to November 12 and will arrive at Sawantwadi Road at 10:30pm on the same day.

Train no. 01176 Weekly Special will leave Sawantwadi Road at 11:25pm every Wednesday from October 23 to November 12 and will arrive in Pune at 12.15pm the next day.

Halts: Lonavala, Kalyan, Panvel, Roha, Khed, Chiplun, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Rajapur Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg and Kudal.

Nagpur-Pune Weekly Superfast Special (6 services)

Train no. 01209 Weekly Superfast Special will depart Nagpur at 7.40pm every Saturday from October 26 to November 9 and arrive in Pune at 11.25am on the next day

Train no. 01210 Weekly Superfast Special will depart Pune at 3.50pm every Sunday from October 27 to November 10 and arrive in Nagpur at 6.30am the next day

Halts: Wardha, Dhamangaon, Badnera, Akola, Shegaon, Malkapur, Bhusaval, Manmad, Kopargaon, Belapur, Ahmadnagar, Daund Chord Line and Uruli

Pune–Hazrat Nizamuddin Weekly Superfast Special (4 services)

Train no. 01491 Weekly Superfast Special will depart Pune at 5.30pm every Friday from October 25 to November 1 and arrive at Hazrat Nizamuddin at 7pm the next day.

Train no. 01492 Weekly Superfast Special will depart Hazrat Nizamuddin at 10.30pm every Saturday from October 26 to November 2 and arrive Pune at 10.30pm the next day.

Halts: Lonavala, Kalyan, Vasai Road, Surat, Vadodara, Ratlam, Bhawani Mandi, Kota, Sawai Madhopur and Mathura Jn.

Pune-Danapur Daily Special (28 services)

Train no. 01205 Daily Special will depart Pune at 3.30pm daily from October 25 to November 7 and will arrive in Danapur at 2am the next day.

Train no. 01206 Daily Special will depart from Danapur at 5.30am daily from October 27 to November 9 and will arrive in Pune at 6.15pm the next day.

Halts: Daund Chord Line, Ahmadnagar, Manmad, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Satna, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Jn, Buxar and Ara.

Pune -Gorakhpur Daily Special (42 services)

Train no. 01415 Daily Special will depart Pune at 6.50am daily from October 22 to November 11 and will arrive in Gorakhpur at 4pm next day.

Train no. 01416 Daily Special will depart from Gorakhpur at 5.30pm daily from October 23 to November 12 and will arrive in Pune at 3.15am on the third day.

Halts: Daund Chord Line, Ahmadnagar, Manmad, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Bhopal, Bina, Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi, Kanpur Central, Lucknow, Gonda and Basti.

Pune–Jodhpur Weekly Special (4 services)

Train no. 01409 Weekly special will depart from Pune at 7.30pm every Monday from October 28 to November 4 and arrive in Jodhpur at 5.15pm the next day.

Train no. 01410 Weekly special will depart Jodhpur at 11pm every Tuesday from October 29 to November 5 and arrive in Pune at 11.30pm on next day.

Halts: Lonavala, Kalyan, Vasai Road, Palghar, Vapi, Valsad, Navsari, Surat, Ankleshwar, Vadodara, Anand, Ahmedabad, Mehsana, Abu Road, Falna, Marwar Jn and Pali Marwar.

Pune–Dahar Ka Balaji Weekly Special (4 services)

Train no. 01433 Weekly Special will depart Pune at 9.45am every Wednesday from October 30 to November 6 and arrive at Dahar Ka Balaji at 8.40am the next day.

Train no. 01434 Weekly Special will depart Dahar Ka Balaji at 10.30am every Thursday from October 31 to November 7 and arrive in Pune at 9.30pm the next day.

Halts: Lonavala, Kalyan, Vasai Road, Palghar, Vapi, Valsad, Surat, Ankleshwar, Vadodara, Ratlam, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Durgapura and Jaipur.