PUNE CCTV VIDEO: 2 Dead After Compound Wall Collapses In Sanaswadi | Video Screengrab

Two people were killed as the compound wall of a company premises collapsed at Sanaswadi in Shirur tehsil of Pune district on Wednesday morning, police said.

Watch Video:

The construction of the wall was of substandard quality, said an official of Shikrapur police station.

"Four people were standing in the parking lot next to the wall when it collapsed on them. They were injured due to the debris. All four were rushed to the hospital where two people succumbed to their injuries," he said.

A case for negligence was registered against the owner of the firm under relevant sections of the IPC, the official added.