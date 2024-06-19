Pune Metro Users Encounter Technical Glitches With Online Ticket Purchases; Ramwadi Station To World Trade Centre Feeder Bus Service Launched | Anand Chaini

Several Pune Metro users took to X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday to complain about encountering technical glitches while purchasing tickets online. Similar complaints were reported on Tuesday as well.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Hemant Sonawane, Executive Director (Public Relations and Administration) at Maha Metro, stated, "Pune Metro's online ticketing backend is handled by HDFC Bank. There was a technical glitch with HDFC Bank's payment gateway, causing disruptions in Pune Metro's e-ticketing services via WhatsApp and the Metro app from 10:30am to 1:30pm on Wednesday. The issue has since been resolved."

"During this period, commuters were able to purchase tickets from ticket vending machines and kiosk counters," he added.

On Tuesday, a tweet from Pune Metro's official X (formerly Twitter) handle read, "Due to a technical fault, e-ticketing through the Pune Metro App and WhatsApp was suspended from 10:20am to 1:30pm. Pune Metro e-ticketing services are now restored. You can use these services again. We regret the inconvenience!"

In positive news for commuters, Pune Metro, in collaboration with Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML), has launched a feeder bus service from Ramwadi Metro Station to World Trade Centre, Gera Commerzone Junction, and Eon IT Park in Kharadi.