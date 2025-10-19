 Latur: Podar International School Celebrates English Language With ‘Grammar Fest 2025’
Latur: Podar International School Celebrates English Language With 'Grammar Fest 2025'

The festival aimed to make learning grammar fun and interactive through a variety of engaging activities and performances. Students from Grades 5 to 9 participated enthusiastically in grammar quizzes, skits, games, debates, and creative displays, showcasing their linguistic talent and confidence

Manish Gajbhiye
Updated: Sunday, October 19, 2025, 07:26 PM IST
article-image
Latur: Podar International School Celebrates English Language With ‘Grammar Fest 2025’ | Sourced

Latur: Podar International School, Latur, organised a grand two-day event, Grammar Fest 2025, on the 15th and 16th of October 2025, celebrating the beauty and creativity of the English language.

The festival aimed to make learning grammar fun and interactive through a variety of engaging activities and performances. Students from Grades 5 to 9 participated enthusiastically in grammar quizzes, skits, games, debates, and creative displays, showcasing their linguistic talent and confidence.

The event was graced by the esteemed presence of General Manager Prasad Ponkshe Sir, Principal Giridhar Reddy Sir, Vice Principal Jyoti Nim Ma’am, and Vice Principal Raheman Shaikh Sir, whose encouragement and guidance inspired both students and teachers. The tireless efforts of all coordinators and the Department of English were highly appreciated for planning and executing the event with great enthusiasm and creativity.

The programme also witnessed the presence of representatives from leading institutions across Latur, including Rajarshi Shahu Mahavidyalaya, Dayanand Science College, Dayanand Commerce College, Dayanand Arts College, Swami Ramanand Teerth Marathwada University Sub-Center, Mahatma Basweshwar College, M.S. Bidwe Engineering College, Puranmal Lahoti Government Polytechnic College, Government Residential Women’s Polytechnic, and Abhinav B.Ed College.

Guests applauded the school’s innovative approach to making English grammar enjoyable and engaging for students.

The event concluded with a heartfelt vote of thanks, expressing gratitude to all dignitaries, teachers, and students for their valuable support and contribution.

Grammar Fest 2025 truly embodied the spirit of “Learn, Laugh, and Lead through Language”, making it a memorable and inspiring experience for everyone present.

