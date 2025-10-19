'The Folk Aakhyan' & Rahul Deshpande Enchant Pune At Kothrud Surotsav 2025 |

The vibrant confluence of Maharashtra’s folk traditions and Hindustani classical music took center stage at Kothrud Surotsav 2025, a two-day cultural festival organized by former corporator Harshali Dinesh Mathawad at Ideal Colony Ground. The event drew an enthusiastic response from Kothrud residents, celebrating Pune’s deep-rooted cultural spirit.

The festival opened with ‘The Folk Aakhyan’, a powerful theatrical-musical presentation showcasing Maharashtra’s living folk traditions. The performance traced the state’s rich socio-cultural journey — from the saint poets Dnyaneshwar, Tukaram, and Namdev to the eras of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the Peshwas, the freedom struggle, and the Samyukta Maharashtra movement. Artists representing various folk forms such as Vasudev, Gondhali, Shahiri, Dashavatari, and Bahurupi brought these stories to life with traditional instruments including tabla, pakhawaj, mridang, dholki, dimdi, and bansuri.

State Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil, RSS Pune Mahanagar Sanghchalak Ravindra Vanjarvadkar, Monika Mohol, Dinesh Mathawad, Manjushree Khardekar, Nilesh Kondhalkar, Dushyant Mohol, Ambadas Ashtekar, actor Ramesh Pardeshi, and Devendra Gaikwad were among those present.

In a symbolic moment, Minister Patil honored Shahir Chandrakant, a performer who sang a powada on Shivaji Maharaj’s coronation, by gifting him his wristwatch as a mark of appreciation.

The second evening featured a spellbinding performance by noted vocalist Rahul Deshpande and his ensemble, Rahul Deshpande Collective. Known for his mastery of both classical and light music, Deshpande began his concert with ‘Deep Ki Jyot Jale’ and ‘Tujh Maagato Mi Aata’, offering a soulful tribute to Lord Ganesha, before moving seamlessly into a series of Hindi and Marathi melodies. Singer Sanhita Chandorkar lent graceful accompaniment, while actor-poet Spruha Joshi captivated the audience with her poetic narration.

Expressing gratitude for the overwhelming response, Harshali Mathawad said, “Through Surotsav, we are trying to celebrate Pune’s cultural essence and meet the artistic expectations of Kothrud residents. The affection shown by the audience motivates us to continue this initiative in the years ahead.”

The event concluded to thunderous applause, reaffirming Kothrud’s enduring bond with music, art, and Marathi cultural heritage. Pooja Thigale compered the program.