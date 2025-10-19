Diarrhoea Outbreak In Maharashtra's Parbhani District Brought Under Control | Sourced

Parbhani: Kok village in Jintur taluka of Parbhani district has been grappling with an outbreak of diarrhoea. The district administration and the health department implemented effective measures immediately, bringing the situation under control.

As of last Friday, treatment for 139 patients was being provided at the village-level OPD. Similarly, 77 patients were admitted to the rural hospital at Bori, of which 66 have been discharged after treatment, while 11 were referred for further care. The condition of two patients was critical, and they were shifted to the district hospital in Parbhani. Their condition is now said to be stable.

Villagers from Kok had started consuming water from a well that had been unused for several years. Between October 14 and 16, around 200 villagers complained of loose motions, vomiting, and stomach aches. Preliminary findings indicated that the illness stemmed from contaminated drinking water. The health department collected water and stool samples and sent them to a laboratory for testing. It also implemented chlorination, cleanliness, and public awareness drives to prevent further spread of the epidemic.

State Health Minister and District Guardian Minister Meghna Bordikar visited the village on Friday, met the patients, and reviewed the situation. She directed health officials to take adequate measures to prevent the spread of the disease.

District Collector Sanjay Singh Chavan stated that the situation is currently under control and assured that the administration is taking all necessary steps. He appealed to villagers to use clean drinking water and maintain hygiene in their surroundings.

A temporary medical camp has been set up at the Kok village school for treating patients. Dr Anant Dahiwal, Dr Mubashira Shaikh, Dr Sontakke, Dr Nawal, Dr Bhalerao, Dr Kandhare, and others are actively working in the camp.