Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Centre Awards ₹5.6 Crore To CSMC For Sewage Treatment Excellence

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) | File Photo

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation’s (CSMC) sewage treatment plants (STPs) have received special consolation grants for excellent work in sewage water management under Round 3 of the Union Government’s Jal Hi Amrit scheme.

Under the scheme launched by the Union Ministry of Urban Works, CSMC has received a special grant of ₹5.6 crore. The CSMC’s 161 MLD STP received ₹3.5 crore, the 35 MLD STP ₹70 lakh, and the 10 MLD STP ₹1.4 crore.

The STPs were recognised for their quality, efficiency, and adherence to environmental standards in sewage water management. This achievement was made possible through the effective implementation of sewage management processes and the joint efforts of divisional engineers and officers.

The grant amount was deposited into the corporation’s independent account on October 15.

Municipal Commissioner and Administrator G. Sreekanth congratulated City Engineer Farukh Khan, Executive Engineer Anil Tanpure, and the officers and employees of the Sewage Management Department for this accomplishment. Sreekanth noted that the progress in sewage water management will greatly benefit the city in the coming days.