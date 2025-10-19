 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Centre Awards ₹5.6 Crore To CSMC For Sewage Treatment Excellence
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneChhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Centre Awards ₹5.6 Crore To CSMC For Sewage Treatment Excellence

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Centre Awards ₹5.6 Crore To CSMC For Sewage Treatment Excellence

Under the scheme launched by the Union Ministry of Urban Works, CSMC has received a special grant of ₹5.6 crore. The CSMC’s 161 MLD STP received ₹3.5 crore, the 35 MLD STP ₹70 lakh, and the 10 MLD STP ₹1.4 crore

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Sunday, October 19, 2025, 07:30 PM IST
article-image
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) | File Photo

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation’s (CSMC) sewage treatment plants (STPs) have received special consolation grants for excellent work in sewage water management under Round 3 of the Union Government’s Jal Hi Amrit scheme.

Under the scheme launched by the Union Ministry of Urban Works, CSMC has received a special grant of ₹5.6 crore. The CSMC’s 161 MLD STP received ₹3.5 crore, the 35 MLD STP ₹70 lakh, and the 10 MLD STP ₹1.4 crore.

The STPs were recognised for their quality, efficiency, and adherence to environmental standards in sewage water management. This achievement was made possible through the effective implementation of sewage management processes and the joint efforts of divisional engineers and officers.

Read Also
Pune Metro Eases Boarding Woes: Guards To Assist Elderly, Disabled & First-Time Passengers
article-image

The grant amount was deposited into the corporation’s independent account on October 15.

FPJ Shorts
Maasi Priyanka Chopra Sends Heartfelt Wishes To New Parents Parineeti Chopra & Raghav Chadha On Arrival Of Their Baby Boy
Maasi Priyanka Chopra Sends Heartfelt Wishes To New Parents Parineeti Chopra & Raghav Chadha On Arrival Of Their Baby Boy
MVA To Hold Protest March To Election Commission On November 1 Over ‘Bogus Voters’ In Maharashtra; Video
MVA To Hold Protest March To Election Commission On November 1 Over ‘Bogus Voters’ In Maharashtra; Video
Mohammed Siraj's Superhero Fielding Effort Goes Viral During IND Vs AUS 1st ODI In Perth; Video
Mohammed Siraj's Superhero Fielding Effort Goes Viral During IND Vs AUS 1st ODI In Perth; Video
US Cuts Off All Subsidies To Colombia After Trump’s Explosive Remarks Against Petro
US Cuts Off All Subsidies To Colombia After Trump’s Explosive Remarks Against Petro

Municipal Commissioner and Administrator G. Sreekanth congratulated City Engineer Farukh Khan, Executive Engineer Anil Tanpure, and the officers and employees of the Sewage Management Department for this accomplishment. Sreekanth noted that the progress in sewage water management will greatly benefit the city in the coming days.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nashik: Maharashtra Chamber Of Commerce Kicks Off State-Wide 'Entrepreneur In Every Village'...

Nashik: Maharashtra Chamber Of Commerce Kicks Off State-Wide 'Entrepreneur In Every Village'...

Shri Shivaji College Students Raise ₹11,294 For Flood-Affected Farmers In Marathwada

Shri Shivaji College Students Raise ₹11,294 For Flood-Affected Farmers In Marathwada

Diarrhoea Outbreak In Maharashtra's Parbhani District Brought Under Control

Diarrhoea Outbreak In Maharashtra's Parbhani District Brought Under Control

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Centre Awards ₹5.6 Crore To CSMC For Sewage Treatment Excellence

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Centre Awards ₹5.6 Crore To CSMC For Sewage Treatment Excellence

Latur: Podar International School Celebrates English Language With ‘Grammar Fest 2025’

Latur: Podar International School Celebrates English Language With ‘Grammar Fest 2025’