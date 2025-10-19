 Shri Shivaji College Students Raise ₹11,294 For Flood-Affected Farmers In Marathwada
Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Sunday, October 19, 2025, 07:42 PM IST
article-image
Shri Shivaji College Students Raise ₹11,294 For Flood-Affected Farmers In Marathwada | Sourced

Parbhani: Farmers in the Marathwada region were severely affected by floods this year. In response, the National Service Scheme (NSS) cadets of Shri Shivaji College, along with volunteers from Rashtriya Chhatra Sena, raised funds to support the affected farmers.

The students handed over a cheque of ₹11,294 for the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to District Collector Sanjay Singh Chavan. Chavan praised the students for their initiative and efforts in collecting the funds from the college and surrounding areas. To raise the amount, the students organised a rally, and college employees contributed a day’s salary to the relief fund.

