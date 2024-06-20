PUNE CCTV VIDEO: 10-Year-Old Boy Riding Bicycle Crushed To Death By Man Learning To Drive Car In Bhigwan | Video Screengrab

In a shocking incident, a 10-year-old boy riding a bicycle in an open ground was run over by a man learning to drive a car in Pune's Bhigwan area. The boy was rushed to a hospital but succumbed to his injuries during treatment. The CCTV footage of this heart-wrenching incident has gone viral on social media.

Watch Video:

VIDEO | 10-Year-Old Boy Riding Bicycle Crushed To Death By Man Learning To Drive Car In Bhigwan#Pune #Bhigwan #Accident pic.twitter.com/MFziIrXw9z — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) June 20, 2024

According to local media reports, the boy has been identified as Samarth Sushil Shinde. He was riding his bicycle at the fish market premises of the Agricultural Produce Market Committee in Bhigwan on Tuesday evening. At this time, a man was learning to drive a four-wheeler. Samarth came from behind, collided with the car, and fell. The driver was unable to stop in time, and the car ran over Samarth, causing serious injuries. He was immediately taken for treatment to a private hospital in Hadapsar but unfortunately died on Wednesday morning.

The news of Samarth's death has sent shockwaves in Bhigwan.

Meanwhile, reports stated that the driver fled the scene after the accident.