 Pune: Case Filed Against Youth Congress Workers For Burning PM Modi's Effigy; Watch Video
Senior Police Inspector Vipin Hasbanis, along with Sub-Inspector Mahesh Bhosle and Dattatray Sawant from Deccan Police Station, intervened and stopped the activists

Gunwanti ParasteUpdated: Tuesday, February 27, 2024, 02:03 PM IST
Pune: Case Filed Against Youth Congress Workers For Burning PM Modi's Effigy; Watch Video | Video Screengrab

Deccan Police have filed a case against Youth Congress workers for burning an effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, officials informed on Tuesday.

A meeting of the Youth Congress took place at Congress Bhavan on Monday evening, followed by a protest staged by party members in support of the farmers' agitation on the Delhi-Haryana border at Balgandharva Chowk on Jangali Maharaj Road.

During the protest, the party workers set fire to an effigy of PM Modi. Senior Police Inspector Vipin Hasbanis, along with Sub-Inspector Mahesh Bhosle and Dattatray Sawant from Deccan Police Station, intervened and stopped the activists. The activists were detained and escorted to the Deccan Police Station.

Deccan Police disclosed that a case has been filed against Rishikesh alias Bunty Baba Shelke, Prathamesh Vikas Abnave, Ehsan Ahmed Khan, Muralidhar Siddharam Budhramas, and Rahul Duryodhan Shirsat in connection with this incident.

article-image

