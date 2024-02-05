Pune: Canara Bank Organises Mega Property Expo 2024 At Elpro City Square Mall In Chinchwad |

Canara Bank, a prominent and preferred Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) bank, that covers the entire Maharashtra except Mumbai and Raigad districts, arranged a unique and first-of-its-kind Mega Property Expo 2024 at Elpro City Square Mall in Chinchwad on Sunday. Around 40 prominent builders and developers of Pune participated in it.



The bank showcased its attractive home loan products and also explained the hassle-free procedure for availing a home loan to the visitors aspiring to buy their dream homes.



Pramod Kumar Singh, General Manager and Circle Head of Pune, inaugurated the expo and announced the opening of the event. He briefed about the bank's position and its attractive home loan and other retail products and appealed to the participants and visitors to approach the bank and develop strong relations.



The event was attended and graced by Panchanan Mohapatra, Deputy General Manager, Circle Office, Pune, Rajeev Sinha, Assistant General Manager, Regional Office, Pune II, and Kumar Sanjeev, Assistant General Manager, Regional Office, Pune I.



The event witnessed a tremendous response, and the participant builders also expressed their happiness.