PHOTOS: 10 Unique Valentine's Day Date Ideas In Pune, From Pottery To Heritage Walks

By: Aakash Singh | February 05, 2024
Get your hands dirty and hearts closer at a pottery workshop – a simple yet delightful date idea for a memorable Valentine's Day
PotteryDen Studio PD in Baner area of Pune offers such pottery making workshops on special occasions
For plant lovers, a romantic escape awaits at Biophilia Nursery on Karve Road – the ideal spot to nurture your connection amidst plants and pots
It's a unique experience where your connection blooms alongside the plants
If you're in search of an offbeat and unique farm date, Ecoville - The Farm in Pune's Mahalunge is the perfect destination for an enchanting and memorable experience
If you're seeking a small yet memorable Valentine's Day getaway, consider Gypsy Soul in Velhe. This intimate spot provides stays, delicious food, music, and thrilling treks for a perfect celebration
If you and your partner appreciate reading, consider Katha Cafe on FC Road. The venue offers delightful food, a collection of books, and a romantic ambiance
Chimbalkar Farm near Panshet offers an infinity pool with a view, perfect tea and snacks, and resort stays
For a Valentine's Day surrounded by lakes, nature, and plants, consider camping sites in Pawana and Velhe
If you love adventurous dates, there are numerous trek-worthy spots near Pune to explore
To explore the architectural grandeur of Pune on Valentine's Day, consider joining a heritage walk. Several tour guides and PMC offer guided tours
Pune, with its numerous parks, also offers several spots for park dates. Photo from Tale Udyan in Pune