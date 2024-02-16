Pune: Cab Driver Strike Won't Disrupt Uber Services, States Company | File Photo

Amid an indefinite strike called by app-based cab drivers in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad starting February 20, Uber has assured commuters that its operations will remain unaffected, pledging seamless service continuity.

An Uber spokesperson stated, "Reports of our Pune operations being impacted from February 20 are categorically false. We are committed to keeping the city moving and continuing to provide seamless services for commuters' intra and inter-city needs."

Regarding the implementation of revised fares set by the Pune Regional Transport Authority (RTA), a credible source from a ride-hailing app said, "We are already within the prescribed fare limits set by the transport department, which are in line with the Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines, and have informed the Pune RTO about this."

The RTA had set new fares on January 3, under the authority of then Collector Rajesh Deshmukh. These regulations established a base fare of ₹37 for the first 1.5 km, followed by ₹25 per subsequent km in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, and Baramati.

However, Keshav Kshirsagar, President of the Indian Gig Workers Front and Baghtoy Rickshawala Auto Union, highlighted that companies have yet to adjust cab fares. Consequently, plans for a significant demonstration in front of the Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) on February 20 were announced, along with the suspension of services until new fares are implemented.