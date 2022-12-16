Pune builder sells one flat to multiple buyers in Vadgaon Sheri's Belmac Scheme; booked for cheating

Pune builder dupes home buyer of ₹ 1 crore; booked for cheating | Representative Image/ PTI

Pune: Chandannagar police has booked Vudip Jatiya of Supreme Holdings and Hospitality (India) Limited for allegedly cheating home buyers. Jatiya allegedly sold one unit [flat] to multiple buyers in his company's project Belmac Scheme in Vadgaon Sheri area of Pune.

Supreme Holdings and Hospitality (India) Limited is a public listed company.

As per the FIR filed in the Chandannagar police station, they received a complaint from Manish Mahadev Mali, a city resident, who had booked a flat in 2016, in scheme D of Belmac Residences and had paid an amount Rs 1, 11, 54, 014 towards the same.

Mali decided to approach the police after he learnt that the builder had promised and taken money for same unit from another buyer.

According to the FIR, Mali had visited the project on March 2016 and liked flat no 702 of the D wing which cost Rs 1 crore and 94 lakhs. Mali initially paid the booking amount of Rs 25 lakh and later in several intallments they paid money amounting to Rs 1 crore and 11 lakhs.

Despite receiving almost over 50% of the money, the builder kept pushing Mali and his wife to pay the rest of the amount; he also said that if they don't do so, they may lose their earlier money as well.

The complainant then asked for registration because he wants to take a bank loan for the remaining amount. But Jatiya didn't comply and sold the same flat to another buyer.

Chandan nagar police have registered FIR under IPC section 420(cheating) against Vidip Jatiya.