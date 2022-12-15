Pune: Ex-IT officer gets 3 year jail in corruption case

e-Paper Get App
HomeTopnewsPune: Ex-IT officer gets 3 year jail in corruption case

The former Income Tax officer has also been fined Rs 50,000 in the bribery case where he was accused of demanding Rs 1 lakh from the complainant to settle income tax proceedings against him.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, December 15, 2022, 07:29 PM IST
Representative Photo |
Pune: A court in Pune has sentenced a former Income Tax officer to three years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 50,000 in a bribery case where he was accused of demanding Rs 1 lakh from the complainant to settle income tax proceedings against him.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has found him accepting the bribe in a trap procedure held. It had then raided his premises and found property documents. 

