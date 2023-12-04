 Pune: British-Era Hand Grenade Found During Metro Construction In Baner; Safely Defused
Gunwanti ParasteUpdated: Monday, December 04, 2023, 07:30 PM IST
While constructing the Shivajinagar-Hinjawadi metro line in Baner, a discovery of an old British-era hand grenade sent Pune Police on prompted swift action on Monday near the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER). Metro workers reported the find to the Chatushringi Police, who, in turn, alerted the bomb disposal team.

Rushing to the scene, the team inspected and safely defused the grenade. The incident occurred during the ongoing pillar erection and compound work for the Hinjewadi Metro line.

Senior Police Inspector Balaji Pande of Chatushringi Police Station coordinated with the Bomb Disposal Squad, ensuring a secure disposal of the old grenade found during the excavation.

