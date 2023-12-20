Pune Book Festival Draws Praise From Cultural Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar For Fostering Reading Culture Amid Digital Age (PHOTOS) |

Maharashtra's Cultural Affairs Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar asserted that activities like Pune Book Festival play a crucial role in instilling a reading culture among the new generation, particularly in an era of rapid digital media expansion in the twenty-first century.

He made these remarks during a goodwill visit to the Pune Book Festival organised at Fergusson College. Chief organiser of the Pune Book Festival, Rajesh Pande, along with Prasenjit Fadnavis, Dheeraj Ghate, and others, were present on this occasion.

Mungantiwar praised the grand organisation, acknowledging the Pune Book Festival as a commendable initiative. During the visit, he learned about the world record achieved at the festival from Pande.

In extending congratulations to the individuals and organisations involved, Mungantiwar underscored the crucial role of books as guides for acquiring knowledge across diverse subjects. He emphasised the significance of organising events such as the Book Festival to introduce children to the vast world of literature.

Inaugurated on December 16, The Pune Book Festival, has received a positive response from Punekars.

The festival, organised by the Ministry of Education and the National Book Trust in collaboration with the Government of Maharashtra, Savitribai Phule Pune University, and the Pune Municipal Corporation will culminate on December 24.

The festival, has 20 lakh books in over 20 languages across 250 halls. It has also been given platform to feature 100 book releases and numerous cultural programmes.