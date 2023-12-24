Pune Book Festival 2023 Culminates With 4 World Records And Enthusiastic Literary Participation |

More than three lakh Pune residents attended the Pune Book Festival, which concluded on Sunday, showcasing the city's fervent interest in literature and knowledge. The festival, organized by the National Book Trust in collaboration with the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), took place on the picturesque premises of Fergusson College from December 16 to 24.

The event received an overwhelming response and was graced by the presence of several eminent personalities, including Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, renowned scientist Raghunath Mashelkar, and ministers Tanaji Sawant and Chandrakant Patil. During this literary extravaganza, Punekars achieved a remarkable feat by setting four Guinness World Records.

Children and #booklovers lined up to take selfie with Hon’ble Prime Minister @narendramodi at the mega event at #PuneBookFestival 2023.



The Selfie Stand featuring the book #ExamWarriors by the Hon’ble Prime Minister himself, was a hit with the #children as they received a copy… pic.twitter.com/b64ZDEF66s — National Book Trust, India (@nbt_india) December 21, 2023

'Books are more than just pages'

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, addressing the gathering at the Pune Book Festival on Friday, underscored the profound impact of books on shaping one's thinking and personality. He stated, "Books are more than just pages; they sculpt our understanding and personality. Ideological maturity stems from books. Literature's wealth is as essential to our nation as monetary wealth."

4 world records

On the sidelines of the ongoing Pune Book Festival, four records were inked by Punekars in the Guinness World Record.

While the word Bharat included with 7500 books in 22 languages, promoting India’s Multilingualism.

Earlier, the Guinness World Record was created for the largest reading activity by 3066 parents participating at a precursor event.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the Guinness World Record of the largest reading activity that took place in Pune city on Thursday. A total of 3066 parents read to their children, to promote reading culture in the society through storytelling and created a new world record beating China.

As part of the Book Festival, two records were set for the longest word and sentence made of books, titled 'Bharat' and 'Jaitu Bharat,' consisting of 18,751 books, surpassing the previous record of 11,111 books. The word and sentence included copies of 'Exam Warriors' by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

As a prelude to the book festival, a unique storytelling event was organised at Sir Parashurambhau (SP) College, where 3,066 parents read stories to their children, achieving the Guinness Book of World Records for the largest reading activity. Prime Minister Narendra Modi commended this achievement, highlighting its significance in fostering a love for reading.

In another impressive record, 11,043 Indians surpassed China in the world record for reading a single paragraph in just 30 seconds, showcasing the enthusiasm and dedication of the participants.

Swapnil Dangorikar from Guinness World Records announced the achievement and presented a certificate to the organisers.

Silence, Pune is Reading



The festival also featured the event 'Silence, Pune is Reading,' a unique initiative that witnessed active participation from teachers, students, government employees, and various organizations. This event contributed to a city-wide celebration of reading and literature, reinforcing Pune's status as a hub of intellectual curiosity.

The Pune Book Festival, inaugurated by Deputy Chairperson of Maharashtra Legislative Council Dr Neelam Gorhe and Minister of Higher and Technical Education, Textiles, and Parliamentary Affairs, Maharashtra, Chandrakant Patil, marked a collaborative effort involving the Ministry of Education, the National Book Trust, the Government of Maharashtra, Savitribai Phule Pune University, and the Pune Municipal Corporation. The festival not only celebrated literature but also served as a platform for fostering a culture of reading, education, and intellectual exchange