Pune: Blind Woman Denied Gas Connection In Lonavala

Sangeeta Kolhapure in inset who was denied gas connection. |

A 36-year-old blind woman residing in Lonavala was denied a gas connection by the Parmar Gas Agency. Sangeeta Kolhapure, who recently shifted to Lonavala for a job in the banking sector, had applied for a new gas connection but was refused on the grounds of her blindness.







Sangeeta, along with her husband Bhikaji Kolhapure, had moved from Mumbai to Lonavala due to her job transfer. As they settled into their rented accommodation, they realized the necessity of a gas connection for cooking. They promptly approached Parmar Gas Agency, hoping to avail themselves of their services. However, the agency handed them a letter stating, "You're blind, so we can't give you gas."







Speaking with FPJ, Sangeeta's husband, Bhikaji, expressed his disappointment and frustration, emphasizing that his wife is an excellent cook and that her blindness should not hinder her from obtaining a gas connection.

Read Also Pune News: Lonavala Police Arrests 3 For Impersonating Naval Officers Offering Fake Jobs

Agency defends its stand

When questioned about the incident, Prakash Parmar, the owner of Parmar Gas Agency, defended the decision, citing concerns over potential accidents due to Sangeeta's blindness. However, he mentioned that an undertaking could be taken, and Sangeeta could reapply for a gas connection. Efforts are being made to resolve the matter and provide a satisfactory solution.







The Kolhapure family intends to appeal to the government, urging them to address this matter promptly and ensure that no blind person faces such hardships in the future. They highlighted the irony of the situation, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Ujjwala Gas Yojana was introduced to provide gas connections to households, benefiting numerous families across the country. "However, it seems that blind individuals are being overlooked in this endeavour," the couple added.

Read Also G20 Summit: Education Working Group Meeting Concludes In Pune