Pune News: Lonavala Police Arrests 3 For Impersonating Naval Officers Offering Fake Jobs |

The Lonavala city police have apprehended a criminal and his associates who deceived young individuals by impersonating naval officers.

In Pune, the Lonavala police have arrested Akash Kashinath Dange (28 years old), a suspect who posed as a naval officer, along with his accomplices Jairaj Anandrao Chavan (26 years old) and Abhay Sevagiri Kakade (26 years old). Dange resides in Bhadli Budruk, District Phaltan, District Satara, while Chavan and Kakade are residents of Zirapwadi, District Phaltan, District Satara. A complaint was lodged by Advocate Aishwarya Krishna Lendghar at the Lonavla city police station.

Accused Demanded Rs 3 lakh In Exchange Of Job

According to police information, "Dange initially visited the complainant's office last year, posing as a navy officer. Subsequently, he became acquainted with Lendghar and used this connection to entice Lendghar's relatives and acquaintances with false promises of securing jobs in the Navy. The accused demanded a payment of three lakh rupees from each individual to facilitate their employment. In order to substantiate his claims, Dange had the complainant prepare affidavits for 15 individuals.

However, Lendghar grew suspicious of the accused's activities and decided to contact officials at the Navy's INS Shivaji base in Lonavala. The subsequent investigation revealed that Dange was not, in fact, a naval officer. As a result, Lendghar promptly reported the matter to the police. The Lonavla city police formed a team, set a trap, and successfully apprehended Dange and his accomplices. The seized items, valued at 15 lakh rupees, included a naval officer's uniform and a vehicle.

It has come to light that Akash Dange managed to extort three lakh rupees from each victim by offering them employment opportunities in the Navy. The police suspect that Dange may have committed similar fraudulent acts in the past.