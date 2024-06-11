Pune: Blacklist Contractors Who Failed To Complete Pre-Monsoon Work, Says Supriya Sule |

Baramati MP Supriya Sule on Tuesday met Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Commissioner Rajendra Bhosale and raised multiple issues, including waterlogging across the city due to rains.

While addressing the media, Sule alleged that the Mahayuti government had failed to turn Pune into a Smart City. "A single rain in the city has exposed the pre-monsoon work of the PMC. Waterlogging is seen on almost all the roads across the city," she said.

She asked the authorities to blacklist all the contractors who have failed to fulfil their commitments to pre-monsoon work. "All the development was done only during the reign of the Congress government, and the BJP has done nothing in the last ten years," she added.

"Citizens are paying huge taxes, and despite that, they are not getting basic facilities. We are even ready to work with the government for the betterment of the city, but the government is not coordinating with us," she said.

She also took a jibe at Pune MP Murlidhar Mohol, who has been appointed Minister of State (MoS) for Civil Aviation and Cooperation, saying, "The ministerial berth given to Pune MP should be used for the betterment of Pune and its infrastructure, not only for select favoured contractors."

In the end, Sule demanded justice for the victims in the Pune Porsche accident case. "We will fight for them till justice is served," she added.

Earlier in the day, Sule visited areas of the city that had faced waterlogging and other rain-related problems last week and claimed that the government was not responsive enough. The Baramati MP visited Model Colony, Sinhgad Road, Wadgaon, and Katraj localities.

"On the one hand, crime is increasing, drug-related crimes are taking place, and on the other hand, there is a complete collapse of administration and infrastructure," she claimed.