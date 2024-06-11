PPCR Appeals To MoS Murlidhar Mohol To Commence Operations At Pune Airport's New Terminal | Sourced

Pune Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Murlidhar Mohol was on Monday appointed the Minister of State (MoS) for Civil Aviation in the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government. Soon after the announcement, Pune Platform for Collaborative Response (PPCR), a volunteer group of prominent business, industry, and start-up leaders, urged Mohol to commence operations at Pune Airport's new terminal immediately.

Our @ppcr_pune wish list for #Pune airport for @mohol_murlidhar ji



1. Commencing operations of the new terminal .

2. Even distribution of flight slots by IAF to accommodate more flight in day time.

2. Additional International air connectivity with Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Doha by… — Dr. Sudhir Mehta (@sudhirmehtapune) June 11, 2024

Built at a cost of ₹423 crore and spanning 51,595 square metres, the terminal was inaugurated by PM Modi in March this year. However, the operations are yet to commence. It has a passenger handling capacity of 9 million passengers per annum and a peak hour capacity of 3,000 passengers, a significant improvement over the existing terminal’s capacity of 7.7 million per annum and peak hour capacity of 2,400 passengers.

In addition to commencing operations at Pune Airport's new terminal, the PPCR also urged Mohol to ensure an even distribution of flight slots by the Indian Air Force (IAF) to accommodate more flights in day. Other demands include enhanced air connectivity with Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Doha by full service carriers; extension of the runway to accommodate wide-body aircraft; development of city-side road networks around the airport; acquisition of additional land for airport expansion and air cargo; and the provision of an independent international airport for Pune region.

Meanwhile, after his appointment, Mohol praised PM Modi and said he has transformed the airports of the country during his rule and had focussed on providing good amenities to flyers. "I will be able to do effective work for Navi Mumbai Airport, Purandar Airport, Pune Airport, and many others in the country," the first-time MP asserted.