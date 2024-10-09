 Pune BJP Sends Jalebis To Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's Delhi Home After Party's Defeat In Haryana Polls
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune BJP Sends Jalebis To Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's Delhi Home After Party's Defeat In Haryana Polls

Pune BJP Sends Jalebis To Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's Delhi Home After Party's Defeat In Haryana Polls

The BJP on Tuesday clinched a stunning hat-trick win in Haryana, overcoming anti-incumbency and dashing Congress' hopes of a comeback

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, October 09, 2024, 04:08 PM IST
article-image
Pune BJP Sends Jalebis To Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's Delhi Home After Party's Defeat In Haryana Polls | File Photos

After the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured a massively surprising victory in Haryana, the party's Pune unit ordered a box of jalebi to be delivered to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's home in Delhi.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Pune unit of the BJP wrote, "Dear @RahulGandhi. We know you have a sweet tooth, so here you go - Sending you delicious and authentic jalebi to celebrate your miserable defeat in Haryana. Keep up the bad work!" They also attached a screenshot of the order of 1kg jalebis from Haldiram's in Delhi's Janakpuri that was marked to be delivered to 10, Janpath Road.

Read Also
Pune Video: Service Road Between Wakad & Chandani Chowk Turns Into Garbage Dumping Spot
article-image

A similar order was sent to Gandhi by the Haryana unit of the saffron party.

Meanwhile, the Congress MP said the party was analysing the "unexpected" results in Haryana and stated that they would apprise the Election Commission about complaints received from various constituencies of the state.

FPJ Shorts
After Congress' Defeat In Haryana, Ally Shiv Sena (UBT) Gets Upper Hand In Maharashtra, Gives 'Reality Check' Messages As Assembly Polls Near
After Congress' Defeat In Haryana, Ally Shiv Sena (UBT) Gets Upper Hand In Maharashtra, Gives 'Reality Check' Messages As Assembly Polls Near
RRB NTPC Recruitment 2024: Registration Window Extended For 11,558 Vacancies
RRB NTPC Recruitment 2024: Registration Window Extended For 11,558 Vacancies
Viral Video: Rohit Sharma Spotted Running Away From Fans Towards His Car As They Chase Team India Skipper For Selfies
Viral Video: Rohit Sharma Spotted Running Away From Fans Towards His Car As They Chase Team India Skipper For Selfies
MAHADISCOM Releases Admit Cards For MSEDCL Junior Assistant Exam 2024 – Download Now!
MAHADISCOM Releases Admit Cards For MSEDCL Junior Assistant Exam 2024 – Download Now!
Read Also
Bopdev Ghat Gang Rape Case: Pune Police Release Description Of 3 Suspects, Announce ₹10 Lakh...
article-image

"We are analysing the unexpected results of Haryana. We will inform the Election Commission about the complaints coming from many assembly constituencies," he said.

"Heartfelt thanks to all the people of Haryana for their support and to our 'Babbar Sher' workers for their tireless hard work," he said in a post in Hindi on X.

"We will continue this fight for rights, for social and economic justice, for truth, and will keep raising your voice," the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said.

The BJP on Tuesday clinched a stunning hat-trick win in Haryana, overcoming anti-incumbency and dashing Congress' hopes of a comeback.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Escape the Crowds at Kaas: Discover These Stunning Flower Trails in and Around Pune!

Escape the Crowds at Kaas: Discover These Stunning Flower Trails in and Around Pune!

Pune BJP Sends Jalebis To Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's Delhi Home After Party's Defeat In Haryana...

Pune BJP Sends Jalebis To Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's Delhi Home After Party's Defeat In Haryana...

Pune Video: Service Road Between Wakad & Chandani Chowk Turns Into Garbage Dumping Spot

Pune Video: Service Road Between Wakad & Chandani Chowk Turns Into Garbage Dumping Spot

WATCH: Aurangabad Hawker Caught on Video Dipping Gunny Bags in Dirty Water on Road to Cover Bananas

WATCH: Aurangabad Hawker Caught on Video Dipping Gunny Bags in Dirty Water on Road to Cover Bananas

Who Is Afroz Mulla? VBA Announces Candidate For Hadapsar Assembly Seat In Pune

Who Is Afroz Mulla? VBA Announces Candidate For Hadapsar Assembly Seat In Pune