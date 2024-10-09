Pune BJP Sends Jalebis To Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's Delhi Home After Party's Defeat In Haryana Polls | File Photos

After the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured a massively surprising victory in Haryana, the party's Pune unit ordered a box of jalebi to be delivered to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's home in Delhi.

Dear @RahulGandhi we know you have a sweet tooth, so here you go - Sending you Delicious and authentic Jalebi to celebrate your miserable defeat in Haryana.



Keep up the Bad Work!#HaryanaElections #HaryanaElectionResult2024 pic.twitter.com/3R0mU3GnYb — BJP Pune (@BJP4PuneCity) October 8, 2024

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Pune unit of the BJP wrote, "Dear @RahulGandhi. We know you have a sweet tooth, so here you go - Sending you delicious and authentic jalebi to celebrate your miserable defeat in Haryana. Keep up the bad work!" They also attached a screenshot of the order of 1kg jalebis from Haldiram's in Delhi's Janakpuri that was marked to be delivered to 10, Janpath Road.

A similar order was sent to Gandhi by the Haryana unit of the saffron party.

Meanwhile, the Congress MP said the party was analysing the "unexpected" results in Haryana and stated that they would apprise the Election Commission about complaints received from various constituencies of the state.

"We are analysing the unexpected results of Haryana. We will inform the Election Commission about the complaints coming from many assembly constituencies," he said.

"Heartfelt thanks to all the people of Haryana for their support and to our 'Babbar Sher' workers for their tireless hard work," he said in a post in Hindi on X.

जम्मू-कश्मीर के लोगों का तहे दिल से शुक्रिया - प्रदेश में INDIA की जीत संविधान की जीत है, लोकतांत्रिक स्वाभिमान की जीत है।



हम हरियाणा के अप्रत्याशित नतीजे का विश्लेषण कर रहे हैं। अनेक विधानसभा क्षेत्रों से आ रही शिकायतों से चुनाव आयोग को अवगत कराएंगे।



सभी हरियाणा वासियों को… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 9, 2024

"We will continue this fight for rights, for social and economic justice, for truth, and will keep raising your voice," the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said.

The BJP on Tuesday clinched a stunning hat-trick win in Haryana, overcoming anti-incumbency and dashing Congress' hopes of a comeback.