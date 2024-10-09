Bopdev Ghat Gang Rape Case: Pune Police Release Description Of 3 Suspects, Announce ₹10 Lakh Reward For Information | Sourced

Based on the information provided by the 21-year-old woman victim and her male friend, the Pune Police has released descriptions of the three suspects involved in the Bopdev Ghat gang rape case.

According to the descriptions, the first suspect is approximately 25 years of age, has a wheatish complexion, is of medium build, has medium-length hair, was wearing jeans and a shirt, black-coloured slippers, a black-coloured jacket, and speaks Marathi. The second suspect is approximately 30 years of age, has a wheatish complexion, is of medium build, was wearing jeans and a full-sleeved shirt, a grey-coloured sweater, has a beard and moustache, and speaks Hindi. The third suspect is approximately 25 years of age, has a wheatish complexion, is of medium build, has a moustache, was wearing jeans and a skin-coloured leather jacket with a cap, and speaks Marathi.

The Pune Police have already announced a reward of ₹10 lakh for anyone who provides information about the suspects. They have also released sketches of two of the suspects earlier.

Meanwhile, NCP (SP) Chief Sharad Pawar and his MP daughter Supriya Sule on Tuesday visited Bopdev Ghat. They were apprised of the status of the investigation by Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) S Raja.

Sule said that despite the investigation being conducted by the Pune Police and their rural counterparts, the accused persons were yet to be arrested, which was a "serious matter". The Baramati MP suggested that criminals are emboldened by the absence of police personnel on the ground and accused the state government of not recruiting.