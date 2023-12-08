 Pune: Bhosari MLA Mahesh Landge Questions Uddhav Thackeray's Silence Regarding Priyank Kharge's Comments On Savarkar; WATCH VIDEO
Addressing reporters on Thursday, Priyank Kharge said that he was of the opinion that the photo of Savarkar should not be in the Karnataka Assembly as his "ideology incites hatred"

Aakash SinghUpdated: Friday, December 08, 2023, 01:52 PM IST
article-image
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Bhosari, Mahesh Landge, on Friday questioned Shiv Sena (UBT) chief and former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's silence regarding Congress leader and Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge's comments on Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.

Kharge's comments on a portrait of Savarkar on Thursday triggered a controversy. Addressing reporters, Kharge said that he was of the opinion that the photo of Savarkar should not be in the Karnataka Assembly as his "ideology incites hatred".

"I am of the strong opinion that Savarkar's photo should not be there in the Assembly or the Counsel. If BJP has a problem with it, it is their problem. It is my opinion that anybody whose ideology incites hatred, creates division should not be there, Savarkar's portrait should not be there," Kharge said.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Landge wrote, "A Congress minister is saying that the photo of Swatantra Veer Savarkar, the revolutionary son of Maharashtra, should be removed from the Vidhan Bhavan. How can Uddhav Thackeray, who is carrying forward the legacy of Hindu Hriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray, remain silent?

BJP Yuva Morcha stages protest

The BJP Yuva Morcha on Friday staged a protest in Bhima Koregaon, Shirur taluka, against Kharge following his controversial remarks on Savarkar.

Led by district president Sandeep Satav, the BJP Yuva Morcha organised the protest, during which they stepped on a banner bearing his photo and hit it with footwear.

"We vehemently protest against Kharge. We will not tolerate his disparaging remarks against VD Savarkar. Not just him, but Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders have also made disrespectful comments about Savarkar on numerous occasions," Satav remarked.

"If this happens again, we will prohibit Congress leaders from entering our district," he warned.

